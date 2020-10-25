Lily Allen: It was ‘a little bit’ love at first sight with new husband

Lily Allen has revealed how she met her new husband.

The singer, 35, surprised fans when she tied the knot with Stranger Things actor David Harbour, 45, in Las Vegas in September.

She told the Sunday Times Style magazine the couple met on a dating app and, asked if it was love at first sight, replied “a little bit”.

“We went to The Wolseley – I’m so posh! – and there’s this middle table in the middle section that’s underneath a clock, and I remember looking at him, and it reminded me of Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic. When she’s going to meet him under the clock,” she said.

Allen said that “at this point” the relationship is monogamous.

“And I’d like it to stay that way. At this point we’re up for monogamy,” she added.

The pair are thought to have been in a relationship since summer 2019.

Allen was previously married to builder Sam Cooper, the father of her two daughters.

In July, she marked a year of sobriety, saying she was “grateful” for her “health and happiness”.

