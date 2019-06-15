Lily Allen hits out at festival-goers who interrupted Grenfell minute’s silence

Lily Allen paused her set at the Isle of Wight Festival for a minute’s silence for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The singer-songwriter took to the main stage on Friday night, two years to the day since the blaze which claimed 72 lives.

Lily Allen criticised festival-goers who disrupted a minute’s silence for the victims of the Grenfell fire (Ian West/PA)

“Whoever was shouting out through that, you’re a c***”, Allen told the crowd once the pause had concluded, dedicating her next song, The Fear, to those who had interrupted.

In a performance that also included hits such as Smile and It’s Not Fair, Allen also dedicated the song F You to Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Theresa May, raising her middle fingers to the audience.

Allen’s performance was followed by the Courteeners, before headline act Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds took to the main stage at 10.40pm.

Noel Gallagher headlined the Friday at Isle Of Wight Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Former Oasis star Gallagher pleased the tens of thousands gathered with recent hits such as If I Had A Gun and Everybody’s On The Run and classics from his old band such as Wonderwall, Little By Little and The Importance Of Being Idle.

The set closed the action on the main stage for the Isle of Wight Festival’s second day, after acts such as Wet Wet Wet had played a Thursday marred with rain and thunderstorms.

Saturday’s action at the festival, first formed in 1968, sees George Ezra headline before Fatboy Slim takes to the main stage, ahead of Biffy Clyro’s much-anticipated Sunday performance.

Press Association