Lily Allen ‘grateful’ as she marks one year being sober

Lily Allen has previously opened up in her memoir My Thoughts Exactly (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Lily Allen has marked a year of sobriety saying she is “grateful” for her “health and happiness”.

The singer, 35, shared photographs of herself on holiday in Capri, Italy, on her Instagram account, with the last picture in the set appearing to be an older one taken at night.

She wrote: “1 year completely sober ! So grateful for my health and happiness.”

At the end of June she shared a throwback photo of herself from her Glastonbury performance in 2014.

The Smile singer performed at the famous music festival, which was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus, in 2009 and 2014.

In a series of posts, she told her 1.2 million Instagram followers: “Sad not to be on worthy farm this weekend. You can catch me in this get up from 2009 on @bbciplayer.”

Another post read: “And here’s me at Glastonbury in 2014 just before things really started to fall apart.

“It’s hard for me to look at these but I feel like I’ve come so far since then and I am so much happier and healthier.”

Following the release of her album Sheezus in 2014, she said she had experienced what she has described as an “identity crisis”, prompted by pressure from inside the music industry and conflict in her personal life.

In mid-2015, the singer split from her husband Sam Cooper after being married since 2011, with their divorce finalised in 2018.

Allen detailed her past in her memoir My Thoughts Exactly, in which she also revealed that Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow staged an intervention encouraging her to seek help.

The singer is now in a relationship with Stranger Things star David Harbour.

Paloma Faith was among the people congratulating her on her sobriety, commenting on the Instagram post: “Amazing ! And what a sexy minx you are.”

Chef Andi Oliver wrote: “You look just gorgeous honey! Glowing glowing from the inside out xxx very proud of you xxx see you soon xx.”

