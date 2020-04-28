Lily Allen celebrates nine months of sobriety

Lily Allen has commemorated nine months of sobriety.

The singer, who has spoken openly about her battles with alcohol and substance abuse, also celebrated her achievements in fitness.

Sharing a photo of herself in exercise clothes which show off her midriff, she wrote: “9 months sober today ! And the beginning of an ab is appearing.

“Very pleased. Still can’t make my bed though.”

Allen detailed her troubled past in her memoir My Thoughts Exactly, in which she also revealed that Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow staged an intervention encouraging her to seek help.

The singer is now in a relationship with Stranger Things star David Harbour.

The couple are self-isolating together alongside Allen’s two daughters Marnie and Ethel, from her marriage to builder Sam Cooper.

It is thought they have been dating since last summer.

