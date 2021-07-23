Lil Nas X breaks out of jail in latest provocative music video

Lil Nas X breaks out of jail in the provocative music video for his latest single Industry Baby (Ian West/PA)

Lil Nas X breaks out of jail in the provocative music video for his latest single Industry Baby.

The chart-topping rapper, 22, teamed up with his fellow hip hop star Jack Harlow on the track and previously warned the video was “NOT FOR YOUR KIDS”.

It features an imprisoned Lil Nas X – a dig at the legal problems following the release of his satanic-themed Nike trainers – forcing his way to freedom.

After escaping from a cell containing his two Grammys, he is seen dancing naked in the showers alongside backing dancers who are also without clothes.

Lil Nas X, who is gay, later leads inmates in pink jail-issue uniforms in a dance in the yard, before sitting atop of a bus driving out of the prison.

Before the song’s arrival, Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, shared a letter to his 20-year-old self, recalling the period during lockdown when his career was on pause.

At the time he was known for the megahit Old Town Road.

He said: “i wrote a song for us. i know sometimes you feel like it’s all downhill from here. i know your sexuality has made you feel like an outcast amongst your peers.

“i know going from having the biggest song in the world to being trapped in your apartment is weighing heavy on you. and i know if you hear the phrase ‘one hit wonder’ one more time you might combust.

“but i need you to keep going. i need you to realise that you have the opportunity to be the person that you needed growing up. i need you to stop feeling sorry for yourself.

“and i need you to remember that the only person who has to believe in YOU is YOU.”

Lil Nas X has been praised for unashamedly celebrating the LGBT community in his music.

Earlier this year he attracted criticism from conservatives following the release of the music video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name), which featured the musician sliding down a pole into hell before giving the devil a lap dance.