Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello lead tributes after rapper Juice Wrld dies

Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello are among the figures from the music world who have paid tribute to US rapper Juice Wrld, who has died aged 21.

Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello are among the figures from the music world who have paid tribute to US rapper Juice Wrld, who has died aged 21.

The musician, real name Jarad Higgins, was pronounced dead on Sunday.

A “medical emergency” occurred at Midway International Airport in Chicago, according to authorities.

Lil Nas X tweeted: “rip juice. so sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artists.”

rip juice. so sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artists. 🖤 — nope (@LilNasX) December 8, 2019

Cabello tweeted a broken heart emoji with the hashtag “#juicewrld”.

And DJ Zane Lowe also remembered the musician, tweeting “Juice WRLD was a thoughtful and gifted Artist who’s talent had immediate and enormous impact on millions.

“I always looked forward to seeing him. I’m so sad to know that won’t be possible anymore. My thoughts are with his Family and Friends.”

Juice WRLD was a thoughtful and gifted Artist who’s talent had immediate and enormous impact on millions. I always looked forward to seeing him. I’m so sad to know that won’t be possible anymore. My thoughts are with his Family and Friends. To have lived in a time #RIPJUICEWRLD — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) December 8, 2019

Mark Sheehan of pop band The Script told the PA news agency: “It’s very sad what happened to him today. It was very shocking. I am sure it was sudden for him as well.”

Juice Wrld had recent success with Lucid Dreams, which followed his 2018 debut single All Girls Are The Same.

DJ Semtex tweeted: “This is hard to believe. He was mad cool, insanely talented, and just getting started. Gone way too soon.

“He lives on through his music. Rest in peace Juice Wrld.”

This is hard to believe.

He was mad cool, insanely talented, and just getting started. Gone way too soon.

He lives on through his music.

Rest in peace Juice Wrld 🙏🏼 https://t.co/jTXjkyx8hm pic.twitter.com/xLQe4pSqwb — DJSemtex (@DJSemtex) December 8, 2019

Police and fire officials confirmed a 21-year-old man was transported from the airport to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chicago police said he experienced a “medical emergency”.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said a man experienced cardiac arrest and was transported to a hospital from a Midway hanger away from the main terminal where private planes land.

PA Media