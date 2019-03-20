Lighthouse Family announce comeback single after 18-year break

Musical duo Lighthouse Family are making a comeback with new music, their first in almost two decades.

The easy listening pop and soul group – singer Tunde Baiyewu and keyboardist and record producer Paul Tucker – rose to fame in the 1990s with hit singles Lifted, Ocean Drive and High.

They scored three top 10 records, with their 1995 debut Ocean Drive peaking at number three and going six-times platinum.

Their 1997 follow-up Postcards From Heaven hit number two, and their third and final record, 2001’s Whatever Gets You Through The Day, peaked at number seven.

Baiyewu and Tucker have now confirmed the release of a new single following an 18-year hiatus.

Called My Salvation, the song will premiere on Ken Bruce’s BBC Radio 2 show on Thursday morning.

In a post on their official Twitter page, the announcement read: “We are so excited to announce that we’ll be releasing a new single ‘My Salvation’!

“It’ll be premiered on @BBCRadio2 tomorrow with @RealKenBruce at 11am. Please join us to experience the next chapter together! Big love x.”

The band has also teased further music news on their Twitter page, causing some fans to speculate over a possible album announcement.

Press Association