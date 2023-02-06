| 9.1°C Dublin

Liam Payne says Harry Styles ‘deserves every millisecond’ of win at Grammys

Styles, 29, took home album of the year and best pop vocal album for his third studio album, Harry’s House.

Liam Payne praised Harry Styles (Jonathan Brady/PA) Expand

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Liam Payne said his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles “deserves every millisecond” to enjoy his Grammys success.

Styles, 29, won album of the year and best pop vocal album for his third studio album, Harry’s House, at the 65th awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday.

