Liam Payne answers ‘do blonds have more fun’ question with dramatic new look

Liam Payne said he is not finding that blonds have more fun as he revealed the ceiling of his house is leaking, just hours after he dyed his hair.

The One Direction star, 27, showed off a dramatic transformation, bleaching his naturally dark brown hair.

But hours later he woke up to find that the UK’s torrential rain had led to a leak in his home.

In a video on his Instagram story, he said: “I’ve woken up this morning and my house is leaking.

“The sky is really not giving us a break there, is it?

“So within my little experiment as to whether blondes do have more fun, I’m not really finding that yet.

“I haven’t really had any more fun than usual.”

Earlier this month the singer revealed he has broken off his engagement to American model Maya Henry.

Speaking during an appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, he confirmed that the couple had split during lockdown and admitted he is “disappointed” in himself for “hurting people” and said he is “working” on himself and his emotions.

The relationship reportedly began in 2019 with the pair pictured together at a series of public events, and they announced their engagement in August 2020.