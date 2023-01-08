Liam Ó Maonlaí: ‘Seamus Heaney never had an agent. Why should I have one?’

I‘m beginning to think I’m never going to find Liam Ó Maonlaí. Long after his plane from Greece has touched down at Dublin airport, I’ve not heard a peep from him, even though we should be on our way by now. As a man nearly always on the move, he’s hard to pin down so we’d made an agreement the previous day that we’d start our interview in the unlikely setting of the airport.

So here I am, sitting in my car outside Departures, as arranged, waiting for him to appear.

But there’s no sign. Eventually, he texts to say he’s through Customs.

Twenty minutes later, he texts to say he’s here. He definitely isn’t.

I walk up and down the road outside Terminal 1. Unable to locate him, I call. Is he possibly at Terminal 2? Or has he disappeared, finally, into the mystic?

When at last Ó Maonlaí emerges, blinking in the bright sunshine of a hot September day, he is unmistakable. Aged 58, he still cuts a distinctive figure: part wandering Bard, part hipster Christ.

He’s wearing a white suit, his trousers flapping just below his knee; his shirt unbuttoned sufficiently to reveal an abundance of hair on his chest.

The look would be close enough to Seventies porn star, if it wasn’t for the priestly brown sandals and bare feet. His famous long chestnut brown hair looks as though it hasn’t seen a brush in some time, and his Old Testament beard pre-dates the trendy barbers that are all the rage these days.

Ó Maonlaí is carrying a bag over his shoulder, keen to be on his way, but is unfortunately on the wrong side of the barrier that separates him from where my car is parked. No matter. In one swift move, he hands me the bag and climbs over the railing in a manner that suggests he has done all of this before.

Liam and I have history of being in airports together. In 1988, I accompanied him and the other members of Hothouse Flowers on a specially charted Ryanair plane to Lisbon and Valencia as they filmed a video for the interval of that year’s Eurovision Song Contest of ‘Don’t Go’ (the song that made them really famous was written about a friend of his, Eamon Fitzgibbon, who was in a coma after a motorcycle accident, and Ó Maonlaí was inspired to write this moving and personal plea to him not to go.)

The Hothouse Flowers perform on a TV show in Germany circa 1990

The Hothouse Flowers perform on a TV show in Germany circa 1990

Thirty-four years later, he throws his bag into the back seat and we set off, though not before getting briefly lost on the way out of the airport. Finally, we’re on our way, on the M50, to Dundrum where he lives, with Liam in loquacious form.

The news on the radio of the war in Ukraine brings up a memory for him. In the mid-1990s he inherited a small sum of money and was sitting in an office in Dublin with his then-wife, Aoife Tunney.

“We had bought a house. We were talking to this nice guy who helped us get our mortgage — it wasn’t easy for the likes of me to get a mortgage. Then he said to me: ‘Look, there are ways of investing money.’ I asked him, ‘Can you guarantee me it won’t go into the making of weapons somewhere in the world?’ He said: ‘I can’t.’

“So, I didn’t invest the little bit of money I had in anything. I also discovered that London Records, who signed Hothouse Flowers, was a subsidiary of Philips [the electronics company] who make weapons. So, I’m singing for peace and the money that I’m making is going into that company.”

He reflects on the start of his own journey, and his band’s first gig in 1985. They were trying to write songs on the piano in the Blackrock house of Fiachna Ó Braonáin, whom Liam co-founded the band with, when their first manager Eamonn Hession rang to say they’d been offered a gig at the Magic Carpet pub in Cabinteely (now the site of a fancy off-licence).

“We said yes, and then suddenly we realised that we now had to write the songs for a gig!” he laughs. “But we were young. So, our first residency all those years ago was on a Sunday in the Magic Carpet.

“Phil Lynott came to our third gig. There was a rumour that he was coming.”

Were the previous two gigs so good that the legendary lead singer of Thin Lizzy couldn’t stop himself?

“We thought our first gig was desperate, but we did have fun and the people who came saw something [in us] because they came again the following Sunday.

“Phil’s cousin was friends with Eamonn, our manager, and Maria [Doyle], our singer, was also friendly with Lynott’s first cousin. There was a rumour that he was going to come this particular night. And he came. And there he was in the doorway.”

What was it like to be looking at Phil Lynott looking at you onstage?

“I was 20 and I think we were so excited still by this new thing – it was our third ever gig,” he says.

“The music was all-encompassing. I was playing piano. I wasn’t singing. I was more of a musical director maybe. Afterwards, we were like, ‘Wow, Phil Lynott is really here.’ I shook his hand. He joked that we had no bass player and that he was a bass player. We talked about doing something together. But then my shyness kicked in. I didn’t sit and chat with him, you know? But we all went to his cousin’s house up around Foxrock after the gig...”

When we get to Dundrum, I can’t find anywhere to park near where the BrickyardGastropub, where we’d planned on sitting down to have a chat. We drive to nearby Churchtown instead. As we head down a back road, Liam says that during the various lockdowns in the pandemic, “something clicked inside me, and I walked and walked around these roads. I walked every day. Walking is a gift. I love walking. We don’t get treacherous weather in Ireland.

It won’t kill you. Once you’re walking, you’re warm.”

He adds that he wrote the band’s first single, 1987’s ‘Love Don’t Work This Way’ on U2’s Mother Records label, walking from Dublin city centre to Blackrock where they used to rehearse.

“I got into a rhythm walking and suddenly the song and the arrangement and the beats came me from the flow of walking.”

Liam Ó Maonlaí, Bono and Fiachna Ó Braonáin at the launch of the Hothouse Flowers album 'Into the Heart' at Lillies Bordello, Dublin

Liam Ó Maonlaí, Bono and Fiachna Ó Braonáin at the launch of the Hothouse Flowers album 'Into the Heart' at Lillies Bordello, Dublin

The story of how the song ended up on U2’s label is almost as convoluted as our car trip. One day, Hothouse Flowers played at their drummer at the time JP’s sister’s wedding, where Lorcan Ennis – the owner of Strand Studios – saw them and invited them in to record.

Their then-manager Robbie Wootton got a copy of the demo tape and gave it to Bono. He liked it and rang up Ó Maonlaí.

“Basically,” Liam once recalled to Rolling Stone magazine, “Bono just wanted to say, ‘I know this sounds silly and you probably think I’m an awful idiot — the gall I have — but I think your music is brilliant. If there’s any advice I can give you, let me know.’”

There’s plenty of parking outside The Store pub (a former hardware store) in Churchtown, so we stop there and go inside for a pot of tea. Liam, who must have been a seanchaí in a previous life, tells the story about the 19th century Bechstein piano that his maternal grandfather Tom Lydon bought in Galway and James Joyce once played.

“My grandfather’s cousin Maggie Lydon was an opera singer. Joyce was interested in meeting her and hearing her sing. Joyce was a singer. Some say he might have been a singer were it not for his passion for words. I think he wasn’t great with the theory side of music. He was more of a natural performer.

“So, he called into my grandfather and played the piano. My mum Eithne eventually got that piano and I remember where it was in the living room in Clonskeagh.”

It’s now in his front room in Dundrum: “I play it all the time.”

He’s a fount of interesting stories. He tells me about the time the aforementioned Rolling Stone magazine named Hothouse Flowers “the hottest unsigned band in Europe”, and the band’s huge early success. He recalls how People, their debut album in May 1988 (after being signed to major label London Records), became an instant hit and they ended up playing the outdoor RDS Arena in September of that year to 30,000 fans, with Tracy Chapman and Deacon Blue supporting them. He remembers supporting INXS at Wembley Stadium in London in 1991, when Ó Maonlaí dedicated the show to an old man he saw sleeping at the bus station last night.

They were heady times and with Ó Braonáin on guitar, Liam on vocals (Maria left in 1987 to form The Black Velvet Band), Peter O’Toole on bass, Jerry Fehily on drums and the late Leo Barnes on saxophone, Hothouse Flowers were touted as the next U2.

“There was a lot of pressure. But we were hungry, and we went with it. Then we toured and toured and toured. That got a bit tiring.”

Did the band not sense that all the touring might be harming the creativity and spark they had as musicians?

“We might have sensed it, but I was the only one who said it. Fiachna and Peter are great, hard workers. I’m not,” he says, “unless I’m in the flow of it and it makes sense to me. But the band was also a well-oiled machine.”

That seems counterproductive, I say.

“That was it,” he nods. “And I had to call it. When you’re on your own, it’s easy to say no to a big tour. But when you’re five people and a big organisation, I was the bad guy ultimately to stop that train. And I did stop that train.”

That happened in 1993 when his father Seán Ó Maonlaí died suddenly.

“That was his gift to me, because he was concerned about me. He could see that my head was dropping. I just wasn’t happy with the pace at which Hothouse Flowers were going.”

Liam Ó Maonlaí. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Liam Ó Maonlaí. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

He had just returned from playing a show the night before in Enniskillen and was at home in Howth when he got a message to ring his maternal auntie Maedhbh. She told him the bad news because his mother was at the hospital.

“It was a hard time. He was only 65. I can see the road as clear as day when I went to see my dad when the band started to take off, and I said to him: ‘Remember I promised you that I would try repeating my First Year in college and I promised you I would do my best? I have to go back on that promise, Dad, because I now know what I have to do with my life.’”

What did his father say to that?

“Ultimately, he said something like, ‘If that’s what you want to do, son...’ I told him I love music and I know that I can do this.”

And, later on, when he was disillusioned, did he ask if his son was still happy to do this with his life?

“We discussed the relentlessness of the thing,” he says. “He didn’t ask. But he didn’t have to ask. He was interested in my wellbeing. I think he could see that the joy wasn’t there and that I didn’t have a life. It was all on a bus.

“And the band’s accountants were telling us that we, the central core company, were running at a loss, and we were filling all the gigs. At a certain stage I said I need a break. I think I was in post-traumatic stress disorder from the losing of my dad.”

In the middle of all this tumult, in 1994 he met and started a relationship with Aoife Tunney. They later got married and had a son, Cian, who’ s now 26.

“Love is amazing,” he says of that time in his life. “I found a companion. I found a second pair of eyes. I think that’s what happens when you meet somebody who you decide you want to set up a home with. You go out together and you have someone who sees the world beside you.”

The marriage broke down after seven years. In order to cope, Ó Maonlaí looked to the example of his lifelong friend Ó Braonáin who had already been through a relationship break-up. “It was the first time that I was close to somebody who was going through a break-up, and I saw the dignity that that allowed them and allowed their children as well. That was a guiding light for me,” he says. “So, instead of trying to be a round peg in a square hole, we sat down eventually and said, ‘It’s not working for us.’ It was heart-breaking, absolutely, but breaking hearts is part of life as well.

“I’m still learning about that break-up and that’s 20 years ago now. They say we learn more from our failures than from our successes. Whatever decision two people make, and agree upon, that is sacred, whether it is agreeing to be together or agreeing to be apart. ”

For nearly two decades he has been with his French partner Marion Agogué, who he met when she worked in merchandising for the band. They have a daughter, 16-year-old Pema. And throughout it all,

Ó Maonlaí’s musical career has evolved. The Hothouse Flowers are still playing gigs together – in Galway and Derry over Christmas, and in Ballincollig, Cork in April with further dates across the UK in May.

He also follows his own artistic paths. In 2012, he and choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan created a dance piece called Rian that travelled the world and last summer he was in northern Spain for two months making Arima, a dance piece with music featuring Amaia Elizaran.

The reason he was in Greece in September was to play a solo gig to mark the centenary of Joyce’s Ulysses. He performed at dawn on a hill beside the Acropolis.

Last November he released the single ‘Teacht an Fhómhair (Autumn’s Arrival)’ with Clare Sands. He is also the presenter of Cuan an Cheoil, a new music show on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, where he is joined by musical guests for a talk. But his connection with the band that made his name remains key.

“The Flowers are very much still alive,” he says, as I drive him to his house beside the Luas line in Dundrum. “We have a very deep intuition together. We have a repertoire of six or seven albums, we have loads to pull from. We don’t write a set-list. We go onstage and we don’t know where it’s going to go. We just make up stuff every night. We know each other so well. We know the worst and the best of each other.”

What is the worst of him?

“I’m still figuring that out. Probably secretive sometimes. Big ego. It would have been easy for me to get over-anxious and maybe angry about something, being passionate about something. I’m not great at verbalising what it is I want in a working situation.”

What would he get anxious about?

“When you have a feeling about something, and you see what it might be, but you don’t know how to implement it.

I didn’t like the business. I would really have preferred if we had gone another direction. There is a way of doing it, if you think outside the box, if you hold strong. But it is hard to verbalise that.

“You know, Seamus Heaney never got an agent,” he says, as he gets out of the car then waves goodbye before skipping up the stairs beside the Luas line. “Why should I have one?”

The hipster Christ, with his bag slung over his shoulder, goes in through his front door, presumably to play the piano that James Joyce once played on. We arrange to meet the following week in Kerry. That didn’t work out as planned…

Two and a half months later, a familiar shaggy-headed figure is standing on the pier in Ballyvaughan, Co Clare. Despite it being the depths of winter, in early December, he’s just been in for a swim. His hair is still wet.



Liam Ó Maonlaí in Ballyvaughan, Co Clare. Photo by Eamon Ward

Liam Ó Maonlaí in Ballyvaughan, Co Clare. Photo by Eamon Ward

He takes the chill out of his bones with a bowl of warming fish chowder at the nearby Hylands Burren hotel, where he’s due to perform that evening at the residency put on by the mighty David O’Donohue. Soup eaten, he goes for a hot bath in his room before meeting me at 6pm in the bar of the hotel. He does a quick soundcheck on the piano before sitting down for a pot of tea and a sandwich. He’s wearing a blue suit left to him by his late stepfather.

“Shortly after my father died my mother met a man called Johnny,” he says. “Actually, they knew each other. My mother and my father used to go on holiday to Tenerife and Johnny and his wife used to go on holiday to Tenerife. They would often be there together.

“Then my father and Johnny’s partner passed away at around the same time. Unexpectedly, she fell for him and they had 20 years together after dad died. So I got this suit off Johnny. It’s a lovely heirloom to have.”

Ó Maonlaí then retires to his room to have a rest before his show. At 8.30pm he returns in the same suit to play a gig that, including an interval, goes on until late. As does Liam, with the cosmic chat over another pot of tea.

No ordinary talker, he tells me “God knows the ecstasy that lies ahead” and, then, “There is a feeling that connects us. It is like the volcanic heart of earth. God, you might say.”

He’s a manic street preacher, late night in Clare.

He waxes lyrical about his two children. “Our children know us better than we know ourselves because those big eyes are taking you in without judgement.”

Both of his kids have inherited his musical gifts. He describes Cian as “a superstar. He bought a mic stand. He’s a singer, he has chosen not to play an instrument. He has chosen to stand in front of his band [Big Love] and move and express himself with his body and his sound and his music. He’s able to go into that trance of music.”

As for 16-year-old Pema, he says she’s “incredible. She is musical. She has a bass guitar in her bedroom. She also paints psychedelic art. She likes a trippy sort of imagery. She knows what she’s doing.”

Her famous father also paints.

“I do abstract, and I do faces. I like to sit and capture a person, capture the lines and expression of a face. I have thousands of drawings. I’m working towards an exhibition next year. I’d like to occupy a space for a month or two. I have years of work that I’ve painted at my house in Dundrum.”

He has also travelled to Noelle Campbell-Sharp’s Cill Rialaig arts centre in Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry a number of times.

“I do a bit of painting and then a bit of playing there.”

Asked what kind of portrait he would paint of modern, post-nationalist Ireland, he smiles and says in almost a whisper: “Everyone has their own experience of a country. There are a lot of images and talk to try to push us towards a so-called authorised version of Ireland. But, to me, Ireland is many things. Galway and Kerry and Mayo and places like this [Ballyvaughan]...where you’ll meet someone and there’ll be an interaction with a stranger that isn’t prescribed. That is Ireland. It isn’t set down.”

He then says: “Politicians shouldn’t be in the house of the Dáil. I don’t think they should be even in that building. They should get out. This whole thing doesn’t work. It breeds a potentially flawed way of seeing life. Ah, what do I know...” he trails off, almost exasperated.

“I’m not watching this show,” he adds, meaning politicians going up and down in the polls. “I can look at some people and go: ‘There’s no talking to that person. That person is on a certain trajectory.’ Politics is only a part of life.

“But ultimately, I am my own country. My father and the people of his generation felt it was incumbent on them to be the country that they wanted Ireland to be.

“That was lifestyle choices like having their native language high up on their existence and having their kids raised to speak that language. And because of the nourishment that the language gives, I would be a filtered version of my father. And then I’m me. Ireland is about people not politicians.”

Apropos of which, he explains how he and Marion recently ventured into The Wind Jammer, an early house pub on Townsend Street in Dublin’s city centre.

“We’d dropped a friend somewhere and we were coming back through town and we were in no hurry to go home. I said to Marion, who is from just outside Paris near Versailles, ‘This is somewhere you might like.’

“We met two cops, one a forensic cop from Norway, and a few locals who joined us for conversation and threw drinks in our direction.

“That’s Ireland for me. A country is the people. Ireland is the people, not people who try to say we are this way or that way.”

And what way are we?

“There’s a certain cracked aspect to us that I like,” he says. “We’re a bit mad. Actually, quite mad. We know both sides of civilisation. We know hunger.

“Once you know that, you’ve got the baseline of humanity. Whether you know it in your mind or not, it’s in your bones, that our people went through dire, dire stuff that we can’t even imagine.”



