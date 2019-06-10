Liam Gallagher has written a song for his 22-year-old daughter Molly Moorish after meeting her for the first time last year.

Liam Gallagher has written a song for his 22-year-old daughter Molly Moorish after meeting her for the first time last year.

Liam Gallagher writes song for formerly estranged daughter Molly after meeting her for first time last year

Entitled 'Now That I've Found You', the song will appear on his forthcoming second solo album, 'Why Me? Why Not', which is due for release in September.

Molly Moorish attends the launch of James Bay's new Topman collection at The Ace Hotel on August 8, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Topman)

The former Oasis rocker, 46, said he penned the song to celebrate the fact she was now part of his life.

Moorish, who has worked as a model, was raised by her mother Lisa Moorish, who fronted the indie band Kill City in the mid 2000s.

Read more here: 'He's lucky he's got her' - Nicole Appleton has met Liam Gallagher's daughter Molly Moorish

Gallagher mentioned the song for the first time during an appearance on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X as he talked the broadcaster through the record.

Liam Gallagher’s daughter Molly Moorish (Ian West/PA)

He said: "A couple more songs like (first single) Shockwave. There's one called A River which is absolutely a proper beast of a tune. Don't think it'll get on the radio 'cause it's too heavy, but if someone wants to play it, play it. But that's a tune.

"Yeah it's heavy man. It is heavy. Like heavy, as in makes you wanna, it's like a bulldozer man. Heavier than that.

"Then there's one called Once which is more of a ballad-y kind of a Pink Floyd, Bowie kind of thing which is mega. Then there's a couple of little, you know... there's one that I've done for my daughter Molly called Now That I've Found You.

"Not that she was lost or anything, or she was captured by the Taliban or anything like that. But it's got a 'now that you're in my life' kinda vibe. It's cool. It's nice."

Gallagher also has two sons, Lennon and Gene, and another daughter called Gemma.

Read more here: Liam Gallagher wants relationship with estranged daughter after ‘cool’ meeting

Press Association