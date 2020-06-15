Liam Gallagher says his wedding has been postponed as he refuses to wear a mask

| 19.8°C Dublin
Liam Gallagher has said he has postponed his wedding because he refuses to cover his “pretty face” with a mask during the nuptials.
The former Oasis singer had been scheduled to marry girlfriend Debbie Gwyther next month in Italy.
He told The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X it would be a “crime” if the pair of them had to wear masks during the ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re getting married next year in Italy and it’s going to be mega,” he said.
“It’s been put back a year. It was meant to be next month, but they were saying you’ve got to wear face masks and I ain’t hiding this pretty face.
“Poor Debs is not gonna wear a mask, it’s not happening man.”
The singer, who was previously married to Patsy Kensit and Nicole Appleton, proposed to music manager Gwyther, his partner of seven years, during a holiday on Italy’s Amalfi coast last year.
PA Media