Liam Gallagher says brother Noel threatened legal action over Oasis footage

Liam Gallagher said his brother Noel has threatened legal action if he uses any footage of him singing Oasis songs in an upcoming documentary.

The warring siblings have been estranged since the hugely successful rock group broke up in 2009 after years of infighting finally took their toll.

Their war of words has continued since the band’s split, with Liam using Twitter to aim barbs at Noel.

On Monday Liam, 46, used the social media platform to claim Noel, 51, and his management company Ignition said they will sue if Liam uses footage of him singing Oasis songs in his documentary As It Was.

He said: “Ive just been informed that I’ll be sued by the not so mighty little fella and his goons at ignition if I use any footage of me singing oasis yes oasis songs in AS IT WAS who’s bitter now eh ps Dya want a hand selling those tickets AS YOU WERE LG x.”

Liam later said it is footage of his performance at the Manchester arena bombing tribute concert that had raised issues with Noel.

He tweeted: “So it’s the footage of me singing live forever at the one love concert that’s upset team NG maybe it’s the shame of the not so mighty little fella not showing up because he was too busy supping bubbles on a dinghy with what’s her face AS YOU WERE LG x.”

Liam Gallagher claimed brother Noel, pictured, threatened legal action over Oasis footage (Ian West/PA)

As It Was takes a look at Liam’s career post-Oasis, both as part of the band Beady Eye and his rise as a solo artist.

The One Manchester concert has previously been a source of animosity between the Gallaghers, after Liam called Noel a “sad f***” for not performing.

However, Noel did reportedly donate the royalties from Oasis song Don’t Look Back In Anger to the victims’ fund, after it became an anthem for those affected by the attack in May 2017.

Oasis were formed in Manchester in 1991. Their debut album, Definitely Maybe, was highly acclaimed by critics and contained the hits Live Forever, Supersonic and Slide Away.

The band split in 2009 and despite persistent rumours and the pleas of fans, are yet to reunite.

Representatives for Noel and Ignition have been contacted for comment.

