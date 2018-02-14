Liam Gallagher says brother Noel is ‘worse than Trump’ at NME Awards

The former Oasis star, who has a turbulent relationship with his sibling, was asked who his villain of the year was as he attended the ceremony.

“I’m being serious. You’re laughing, but he’s worse than Kim-Jun f*****g Tung or whatever he’s called.

“Gotta be Noel,” he told the Press Association.

“And he’s worse than Donald Trump. He’s the biggest liar and biggest faker in the business, so yeah, him.”

“He’s worse than Piers Morgan as well,” he added.