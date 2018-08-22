Entertainment Music

Wednesday 22 August 2018

Liam Gallagher praises fans who carried man in wheelchair at his gig

He applauded their ‘biblical behaviour’ after one fan was hoisted above the crowd during the hit Wonderwall.

Liam Gallagher fans carried a man in a wheelchair above the crowd (@hannah_maex/PA)
By Rachael Burnett, Press Association

Liam Gallagher has praised his fans after a man in a wheelchair was lifted above the crowd at one of his gigs.

Michael Reynolds got the “best view in the house” during Wonderwall after a group of supporters hoisted him above their heads.

Hannah, from Milton Keynes, shared a video of the amazing moment on Twitter.

She said it was “an amazing thing to witness” and added: “I was recording Wonderwall on my phone and I only noticed through my phone screen that Michael was being carried through the crowd.

“Once I saw it I started recording him because I thought it was so lovely of fans to carry him during Oasis’s most popular song which I’m sure they were all waiting for him to perform.”

Michael , 30, from Burnage, described the moment as “incredible”.

He told the Manchester Evening News: “My mates had the idea of lifting me up.

“Suddenly, there were 20 lads all helping. Everyone was loving it.”

The generous act received praise from a number of others on Twitter as well.

Gallagher performed to a 50,000-strong crowd at Lancashire County Cricket Club on Saturday.

Press Association

