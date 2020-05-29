Liam Gallagher offers brother Noel olive branch on his birthday

Liam Gallagher has extended an olive branch to his brother Noel by wishing him a happy 53rd birthday.

The singer, 47, wrote on Twitter: “Happy birthday Rkid have a good 1 love you long time.”

Guitarist and songwriter Noel is yet to publicly respond.

Happy birthday Rkid have a good 1 love you long time LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2020

The former Oasis bandmates have been locked in a war of words since their acrimonious split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Writing under his post, a fan asked Liam: “Are you still hopeful that Oasis will be once again?”

He replied: “More than ever.”

Another fan suggested the siblings should “hop on a zoom call” but Liam replied: “Zoom call what’s that.”

Expand Close Noel Gallagher (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Noel Gallagher (Ian West/PA)

Following Oasis’ split, Liam reformed the band’s ex-members and renamed themselves Beady Eye, releasing two albums between 2011 and 2013.

He has since released music as a solo artist, while Noel has fronted the High Flying Birds.

Noel previously told the Big Issue that every tweet from his brother, who he described as a “moron”, is a “nail in the coffin” of hopes about Oasis reforming.

PA Media