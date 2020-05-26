Liam Gallagher and Mark Owen to lead doorstep singalong

Take That’s Mark Owen and former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher are among the music stars hosting a mass doorstep singalong for Manchester on Thursday.

The event, titled Together In One Voice, will also see Tim Booth from James, Emeli Sande, Tom Walker and Liam Fray from The Courteeners introduce live renditions of their music – sung by the public from their homes.

The one-off event is aimed to unite Greater Manchester and celebrate the importance of community during the pandemic lockdown.

The next online rehearsal for #TogetherInOneVoice is tonight🎶



You can take part with @danielmcdwyer on the @choir_project's #YouTube channel at 8pm https://t.co/0IJLON91qr — together in one voice (@TogetherMCR) May 25, 2020

The musicians will be inviting people to sing along from their doorsteps, windows, balconies and streets, introducing the set-list of songs via a live stream alongside other well-known faces from the world of entertainment.

Tim Booth said: “Events like these are critical right now for the community and I am keen to support people in any way I can.”

Tom Walker added: “It’s great to be part of Together In One Voice. Manchester has been such a massive inspiration to me over the years.”

The set-list of songs will be streamed for people to join in with via MIF Live – Manchester International Festival’s online channel – and broadcast on BBC Radio Manchester, alongside introductions and contributions from the artists.

It will feature around 20 different community choirs and 30 musicians from across the city region who have all spent the last few weeks recording themselves playing their instruments.

Dan McDwyer, musical director of the event, said: “It’s been a huge task recording the choirs and 30 musicians including rhythm, horns and strings, plus coordinating sound engineers and mixing vocals from around 20 different choirs – all recording from their own homes safely within social distancing.

“But what a moment it’s going to be when those choirs, all singing in their bedrooms, are amplified by thousands of voices across Greater Manchester.”

The playlist for the event will be:

– Take That: Shine

– Martha and the Vandellas: Dancing In The Streets

– Emeli Sande : You Are Not Alone

– Tom Walker: Leave A Light On

– James: Sit Down

– M People: Search For The Hero

– Oasis: Wonderwall

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: “It’s a moment to celebrate the strength of our communities and what people have done to help each in these difficult times.

“Together In One Voice will help us all feel connected, despite the need to keep a distance, and will be one of those incredible occasions which make Greater Manchester so special.”

The singalong is being captured on the night with drones, street cameras and residents’ own film clips which will be edited together afterwards to produce an extended broadcast which will be transmitted on Sunday May 31 at 6pm (also on MIF Live).

The public can send videos of their own doorstep or window singalong to togethermcr.com.

