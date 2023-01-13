Lewis Capaldi scores fourth number one single with Pointless

Lewis Capaldi has thanked his fans for their “incredible” support after he secures his fourth number one single with his new track Pointless.

The Scottish singer-songwriter, 26, claimed the top spot following a close race with last week’s chart-topper by Raye featuring American rapper 070 Shake titled Escapism, which eventually came in second.

Pointless, co-written by Ed Sheeran, climbed 14 places in the chart to finish 1,200 chart sales ahead, according to the Official Charts Company.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Capaldi previously achieved number one status with his 2019 hit Someone You Loved, 2020’s Before You Go and 2022’s Forget Me.

On Thursday, the singer also received a Brit Award nomination for Forget Me in the song of the year category.

He faces stiff competition from a string of megahit songs including As It Was by Styles, Green Green Grass by George Ezra and Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

Celebrating his number one achievement, Capaldi told the Official Charts: “Thank you so much if you streamed, downloaded or listened to Pointless in any way.

“The support has been incredible. It really means a lot.

“This is my fourth UK Number 1, I now have the same amount of Number 1’s as B*Witched…so, pretty f*****g good if you ask me!

“I know there’s a cost of living crisis on, so thank you for spending my money on my music. I appreciate it. I’ve got myself some balloons.”

The new number one is the second single from his upcoming second studio album, titled Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which is due to be released in May.

Meanwhile, US singer-songwriter SZA’s Kill Bill rises one place to number three, a new peak for the second single from her SOS album.

Expand Close Taylor Swift (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Taylor Swift (Ian West/PA)

Video of the Day

Taylor Swift’s former chart-topper Anti-Hero falls two places to number four and Venbee and Goddard’s Messy in Heaven drops to fifth place.

Elsewhere in the UK albums chart, Swift’s dominance continues as her record-breaking tenth record Midnights secures a fifth week at number one.

She holds off SZA’s SOS from the top spot for another week, which remains in second place, and The Weeknd’s greatest hits collection The Highlights holds on to third.

Sheeran’s fifth studio album = (Equals) also remains at fourth while Styles’ Grammy and Mercury shortlisted Harry’s House stays at fifth.