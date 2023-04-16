Letters, love and loss: How my thirty-year friendship with Leonard Cohen has endured beyond the grave

Writer John MacKenna has recalled his decades-long friendship with the iconic Canadian singer in a new book

CS Lewis was right when he said “friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art... it has no survival value; rather it’s one of those things which give value to survival”. Over the course of seven decades I’ve made and lost friendships. Some have evaporated like the morning fog and a few have survived through year after challenging year. One or two have lasted beyond the grave.