Letters, love and loss: How my thirty-year friendship with Leonard Cohen has endured beyond the grave

CS Lewis was right when he said “friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art... it has no survival value; rather it’s one of those things which give value to survival”. Over the course of seven decades I’ve made and lost friendships. Some have evaporated like the morning fog and a few have survived through year after challenging year. One or two have lasted beyond the grave.

My friendship with Leonard Cohen is one of those. To reread his letters, to listen again to his songs, to consider his poems is to reconnect with the voice, the ideas and the intellect of the man.

My first meeting with Leonard was inauspicious. I was working as a producer in RTÉ radio. The year was 1985. He had come to Dublin to play at the National Stadium and I was eager to record him for Ken Stewart’s programme Favourite Five. Getting that recording organised had been a struggle.

I remember phoning Leonard’s label, CBS, in the States to set up the interview and being told they had no artist of that name on their label. It turned out Leonard’s work wasn’t even being released in America because of low sales. Thanks to the good offices of Pat Egan, the interview was finally arranged and we met in Jury’s Hotel in Dublin.

Expand Close John MacKenna, centre, with his daughter Lydia and his friend, Leonard Cohen / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John MacKenna, centre, with his daughter Lydia and his friend, Leonard Cohen

The programme was recorded in Leonard’s bedroom – Ken sitting on one bed, Leonard on the other, me kneeling between them holding the mic and changing the reel-to-reel tape every 15 minutes. Not the most promising of starts to a friendship to be fair.

Read More

Afterwards I introduced Leonard to my then three-year-old daughter and he searched through his luggage for sweets for her. Finding none, he gave her a guitar brooch from his jacket and some flowers. Years later he would write to her and her husband on their wedding day:​

Dear Lydia and Brendan,

I am so happy to learn that you have found one another.

May all the blessings that life has to offer, may all these blessings be yours.

With love from your old friend,

Leonard

Video of the Day

​Our second meeting was also in Jury’s, three years later. On that occasion I had arranged with Leonard to record material for two radio documentaries. Apart from his songs we quickly established common ground in a shared interest in poetry and theology, and the interview ran way over time, going down all kinds of stimulating side-roads.

As our chat drew to a close I asked Leonard about Jennifer Warnes’s ‘Song of Bernadette’ which he had co-written with Jennifer and Bill Elliot. I wondered whether he might sing it for me. “It’s a grand song,” he said. “And I’ve never recorded it.” He paused, recollecting the lyric. With that, the door opened and the tour manager brought the already overrunning interview to a close – opportunity lost.

Those documentaries went on to win a Jacobs Radio Award in 1989 and Leonard sent a really kind and encouraging message. So began the correspondence and the friendship.

Expand Close Leonard Cohen's genius shone through in letters. Photo: Jack Robinson / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leonard Cohen's genius shone through in letters. Photo: Jack Robinson

Over the years, initially by letter and later by email, we wrote about life, death, belief, novels, humour and poetry – Yeats and Kavanagh specifically. I tried to convert him to the view that Kavanagh was the more grounded and the truer poet but, in that, I failed.

I think Kavanagh’s rootedness in the Irish soil and the rural background of his work didn’t find a home with Leonard’s experience of life and Yeats was someone – like Federico García Lorca – whose influence had been there for a lifetime.

His visiting of Yeats’s grave on the Sligo trip was a sign of how deep his feelings ran for the poet’s work and ‘In Memory of Eva Gore-Booth and Con Markievicz’, the poem Yeats wrote about Lissadell House, was a particular favourite of his.

We also discussed his experience of life as a Buddhist monk on Mount Baldy (as he was for seven years) and, of course, his songs were a constant topic.

In the early years of this century, after I’d left RTÉ to work in Maynooth University, I often used his lyrics and poems in my creative writing classes and when questions arose the answers regularly came straight from Leonard’s pen.

In one writing workshop we were looking at the lyric of Leonard’s song ‘Ballad of the Absent Mare’ and a question arose about the roots of the song. That night, I emailed Leonard and the reply came, outlining the Zen Buddhist inspiration behind the song and sending a link to the specific inspiration – the 10 ox-herding pictures which capture the Zen training path to enlightenment.

“Did you Google that?” one of the students asked.

“No,” I said. “I just asked the writer!”

In another class as we were discussing the imagery in ‘Bird on the Wire’ and one of the first-year students said: “My mother loves Leonard Cohen.” To which a classmate replied: “Never mind your mother, I love Leonard Cohen!”

When the Kelley Lynch situation occurred (Lynch was Leonard’s manager who swindled several million dollars from his account while he was in the Mount Baldy monastery), she sent me a long and rambling attack on Leonard (I believe it also went to many others in her address book) and I contacted him to apprise him of what was happening.

That was to be the start of a desperately bleak period in Leonard’s life where he was constantly harassed by Lynch until, finally, she was jailed. Yet, through it all, our correspondence and comradeship continued with equanimity.​

There are many moments which have stayed with me but two instances of quiet generosities stand out – and for very differing reasons.

In 2010, when Leonard played the Sligo concerts (which, according to Sharon Robinson, his sometime co-writer and backing singer, were among his favourite shows), an acquaintance had a brain haemorrhage during one of the performances. In a mail the following day, I mentioned the fact to Leonard and he immediately sent a beautiful note, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Again, in 2012, when my wife and I had just bought a house and were more or less penniless, two tickets arrived from Leonard for his concert in the 3Arena – his last in Ireland as it happened.

Expand Close Leonard Cohen had a connection with Ireland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leonard Cohen had a connection with Ireland

Over the years we had chatted about the possibility of having an exhibition of his art in Ireland. His show in Manchester in 2007 had been a tremendous success and when I spoke with him there, I suggested looking at venues here. I returned to the possibility in a letter in 2015. His reply is one I treasure.

John

The old vehicle has sprung a few leaks.

In and out of the shop these days

I’ll pass your letter on to Michael Petit.

He can arrange an exhibition.

Don’t know if I have a poem.

I’ll look around.

You’ve been so helpful to me over the years.

I hope you know how grateful I am.

Love and Blessings,

L

​There, too, is the quiet sense of humour that’s present in so many of his songs and poems – a humour that seemed to have passed the majority of people by over the years. It surfaced regularly in his correspondence. On my60th birthday Leonard sent a short note:​

Dear bro

I warned you about this

but you keep getting older and older

happy birthday, John

love and gratitude

thank you for remembering

the old ways

Leo

​Our last communications were in the summer of 2016. Over the previous year, three young friends had died – two by their own hands. The grief that remained was palpable and I wanted to do something to remember those young men but, also, to celebrate the strength and courage of their parents.

I approached Leonard with the idea of creating a Mass for theatre, using his words and music. Initially, he was uncertain: I’m a Jewish Buddhist, you’re an agnostic Quaker, how are we supposed to create a Catholic Mass? he asked. But we did.

Over the summer I sent him outlines of what I had in mind and he responded with suggestions. By September of that year we had the final draft that would become the requiem ‘Mass for theatre: Between Your Love and Mine’, the title coming from the lyric of his song ‘Treaty.’

The hope had been that Leonard would be well enough to travel to Ireland for the premiere of the requiem in 2017 but, sadly, he died in November 2016.

Michael D Higgins and the Canadian ambassador attended the premiere and, at a subsequent performance in the NCH, on what would’ve been Leonard’s 85th birthday, Robert Kory, Leonard’s manager, spoke about the work.

The only time Leonard ever asked anything of me was when he wondered whether I would consider writing the sleeve notes for his 2014 release CD/DVD, Live in Dublin. I was honoured. In those notes I talked about the extraordinary bond he had built with his Irish audience. You only had to be at 3Arena to hear and feel the emotion when he and then the audience sang ‘Save the Last Dance for Me.’​

In writing this book, Absent Friend, I’ve sought to find a way to finish the conversation I had with Leonard over that 30-year period of comradeship and to bring together some of the correspondence that passed between us. I’ve gone back, too, to the songs and the novels and the poems but, mostly, to the songs.

Expand Close Gabriel Byrne and John MacKenna at the launch of 'My Absent Friend' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gabriel Byrne and John MacKenna at the launch of 'My Absent Friend'

In his final albums Leonard confronted his own mortality – just as the American poet Raymond Carver had done in his book A New Path to the Waterfall – and found, as ever, a depth in his Jewish and Buddhist beliefs which illuminated that journey, for himself and for those of us who read and heard the words that remained after the great silence of death had descended upon him.

I go back time and again to his song ‘The Goal’. It’s a hymn, a letter, a farewell message of sadness and acceptance and, after everything, a psalm to hope:​

I can’t leave my house

or answer the phone

I’m going down again

but I’m not alone

Settling at last

accounts of the soul,

this for the trash,

that paid in full.

As for the fall,

it began long ago,

can’t stop the rain,

can’t stop the snow.

​

I sit in my chair,

I look at the street,

the neighbour returns

my smile of defeat.

I move with the leaves,

I shine with the chrome,

I’m almost alive,

I’m almost at home.

No one to follow

and nothing to teach

except that the goal

falls short of the reach.

​

Drawing on his Buddhist studies, he reminds us that our goals can be a limitation, that our abilities are unknown. That our possibilities are vast and far-reaching; that illness, even death, need not be the end; that what lies ahead and what we leave behind are who and what we have to offer to the world and to posterity.​

A few months before his death, I received a mail from Leonard. It is open before me as I write, reminding that although we may not need friendship it is, indeed, one of things that give value to our survival:​

Dear John

Thank you for your haiku, and for that great piece you wrote for Live in Dublin.

You have always been so very kind and encouraging.

I want you to know how much I appreciate it.

It’s two in the morning, been a rough month, and I’ve kind of run out of steam;

don’t have the words to express my deep gratitude, but, believe me, it is there

Much love to you and Angela

L​

‘Absent Friend’ by John MacKenna is published by The Harvest Press and out now