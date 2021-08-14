Let us play: how live music has been left behind in the great reopening

It was a reminder of past times and a glimpse of normality. And, for Shane Dunne, it was nothing short of surreal.

A well-known figure in the Irish live music business thanks to his annual Indiependence music festival near Mitchelstown, Co Cork, and his work as a concert promoter with MCD, Dunne was in the crowd at the big Tom Jones show in Belfast on Tuesday.

“It was almost like Covid never happened,” he says. “Thousands of people at an open-air gig in the middle of the city. It felt like I’d been transported back to 2019. Part of me felt great happiness and joy — being at a gig and watching an 81-year-old who still has it — but then there’s the realisation that on this side of the Border, nothing like it is happening.”

Attendees had to show either proof of full vaccination, proof of recovery from the coronavirus or a negative test that had been taken in the previous 48 hours. “Judging from the age profile at that gig, I’d say 90pc of them were just showing proof of vaccination,” Dunne says. “And once they were in, it was like a normal gig.”

The Tom Jones concert came two days after Belfast hosted Féile an Phobail, which organisers said was attended by about 10,000 people.

With the rest of the economy on this side of the Border opened up, Dunne believes live events in music, comedy and theatre, as well as nightclubs, have been forgotten.

“We know that people who have been vaccinated can still get Covid, but what point do we need to get to before we [in the Republic] can put on shows like that? Is it 101pc of the population? By the middle of September, we will have 90pc of every child and adult over the age of 12 fully vaccinated,” he says.

“Why did Laois County Council make a call four weeks before they had to [to refuse a licence for Electric Picnic, which was due to take place at the end of September]? In Glasgow, in a few weeks’ time, the TRNSMT festival is set to take place — with 50,000 people in attendance. Here, we’re only allowed to put 200 people into a field. Or, if it was a venue like Croke Park, just 500 people. It’s ridiculous.”

Hozier expressed similar sentiments this week when he tweeted to his 943,000 followers: “It’s absurd [the Tom Jones concert] took place a few hours down the road from Dublin where venue staff, crew, and musicians by the thousands are still left without any roadmap as to how and when they can simply go back to work. Treatment of other industries over music has been stark and senseless.”

The singer is not the only one who is baffled by the Government’s handling of the sector. Last week, in his Sunday Independent column, the immunologist Luke O’Neill — one of the country’s best-known Covid experts — argued that Electric Picnic should be allowed to go ahead.

“We’ve been saying that outdoors is safe, and that vaccination is the way out of the pandemic. Now is the time to show we believe these things,” he wrote. “What is very important is the vast majority of people attending are in a very low-risk category when it comes to Covid anyway.”

Days later, deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn gave ammunition to those who agree with O’Neill when he shared details about the effectiveness of the vaccination programme. “Since April,” he tweeted, “of the 169 admitted to ICU, just six had been fully vaccinated; of 155 who have died with Covid-19, just seven had been fully vaccinated. Vaccines work.”

‘We have been neglected’

For Edel Curtin, owner of Coughlan’s bar and live music venue in Cork city, there is no longer a legitimate reason for the current restrictions. “We have been neglected,” she says. “Too often, the action taken hasn’t gone nearly far enough and much of it is just a PR stunt.”

Grants from the Department of Culture have allowed venues such as Coughlan’s to put on events, but she says the model isn’t sustainable.

“There was an opportunity this summer to let the industry fully embrace outdoor shows, to show that they could be done safely, but that’s been squandered,” she says. “We’re putting on two days of shows at Ballinacurra House [Kinsale] and even though there’s 40 acres there, we’re only permitted to have 200 people.

“It makes no sense when you see big crowds coming back to the GAA. How come that’s OK? Or how come 1,000 people can be in a really big pub, but if you introduce music to that, the number comes down to 50?”

She says the one-size-fits-all approach is symptomatic of the “contempt” that the Government has for the sector. “If you wanted to put on a gig in the [14,000 capacity] 3Arena, you couldn’t have more than 50 people at it. And yet we’ve seen the sector retuning to normal in the North. They’ve taken a simple, straightforward approach that works.”

To comply with social-distancing rules, Curtin has to put the gigs on at the venue’s outdoor space and limited to a figure more in keeping with a typical Irish extended family. “We have Neil Delamere playing here on August 24, and the capacity we can accommodate is just 26 people.” The comedian, along with established names in music such as David Kitt and Lisa Hannigan, has had to get used to playing to tiny crowds in 2021.

Niall Byrne wears many hats — DJ, gig promoter and music journalist behind the popular Nialler9 website — and he agrees the sector has been treated appallingly.

“We had more of an idea where we were at this time last year than now,” he says. “I just can’t understand why there’s still no information. Minister [Catherine] Martin has been talking to representatives from the live events sector and they’ve been explaining how the sector works — you need to plan things, you need to make money from them, that reduced capacity gigs don’t cut it [financially] in the long term — but all of that seems to be falling on deaf ears.

Last days of summer: Catherine Martin's culture department is expected to publish a roadmap on live events at the end of the month

Whatsapp Last days of summer: Catherine Martin’s culture department is expected to publish a roadmap on live events at the end of the month

“We need actual information about what’s going to happen, what capacity shows will be allowed indoors and outdoors, what the rules will be, what the ventilation guidelines are. All the things that we should have had by now, we still don’t. It’s the middle of August and another summer is gone.”

The Government has promised that a roadmap for the sector will be published by the end of this month. Both industry figures and a source at Martin’s culture department say it will be unveiled on August 26.

There have been noises about having 90pc of the adult population fully vaccinated before indoor gigs, theatre and opera shows can resume with far more attendees than the currently permitted 50. Right now, just over 90pc of the population 16 and over have received at least one dose and it is thought that by the start of September the same proportion will be fully vaccinated.

Matt McGranaghan, a fiddle player from Donegal and spokesman for one of the industry bodies that have sprung up during the pandemic, the Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland (MEAI), has not been able to play live for more than 500 days.

“We’re watching other sectors reopen and getting on. We’re looking at people on the television talking about looking forward to the reopening of society because they can go out and meet friends and have lunch again and a couple of drinks,” he says.

“They can do all this, but I’m sitting here thinking, I can’t afford to do any of those things. I can just about afford a takeaway once a week as a treat to my child. I can just about afford to put a second-hand tyre on my car. I can just about afford to smile to the cashier as I leave €14 worth of groceries in the bag at the till as I have to wait another three days for that PUP money to come in.”

He is angry at what he sees as the Government’s sluggishness in tackling the issue. “The Taoiseach needs to take this industry and these workers, these livelihoods more seriously. He needs to intervene now, to take control now. He needs to put the pressure on the relevant departments to create the guidelines and the scenarios to reopen this industry.

“We can look to other countries that have successfully done that — we can emulate what they’ve done.”

For Shane Dunne, a roadmap is essential and nothing less will do. “There’s been a big talent drain in this country. There are very skilled people in this sector who’ve gone abroad, others have left it behind completely in order to get a job that will help pay the mortgage,” he says. “The effects of this will be felt for a long time.”

What a fool I was to think we’d have a summer of outdoor gigs

Socially distanced fans at the James Vincent McMorrow gig in the Iveagh Gardens, Dublin in June. Photo by Mark Condren

Whatsapp Socially distanced fans at the James Vincent McMorrow gig in the Iveagh Gardens, Dublin in June. Photo by Mark Condren

The words of James Vincent McMorrow have been ringing in my ears for weeks now. I interviewed him days before his much-publicised outdoor show at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin in June. It was supposedly a major test event, initiated by the Department of Arts and Culture, and strictly limited to 500 people, about a 10th of the venue’s normal capacity. McMorrow was excited to be playing in front of people for the first time since the pandemic began, but he sounded a note of caution. “I just hope it’s not a performative gesture,” he told me.

It soon became apparent that that’s exactly what it was. Performative gesture, PR stunt, ploy to make politicians feel good about themselves — call it what you like. In retrospect, that gig did nothing except give those of us lucky enough to be there a smug sense of satisfaction that we were seeing live music again.

I assumed at the time that it would kick-start a summer of outdoor music gigs, with capacity rising in tandem with the vaccination rollout. What a fool I was. While arts minister Catherine Martin was happy to take selfies from the show alongside her TD husband Francis Noel Duffy, she has done precious little to reopen live music as a going concern in the two months that have elapsed since then.

Even as McMorrow was belting out the songs, it was apparent that there was practically nothing that could be learnt from the exercise. With mask-wearing obligatory if you so much as wandered from your designated patch of ground and with everyone kept studiously apart in small pods, there was virtually zero chance of contracting Covid.

Nearly three weeks later, in early July, a more substantial ‘pilot event’ was staged at the grounds of Imma in Dublin. Some 3,500 people were permitted to attend the one-day festival featuring Denise Chaila and Gavin James and everyone — including staff and technical crew — had to undergo antigen testing at Collins Barracks beforehand.

But it, too, failed to ignite live music. It was also little more than a back-slapping exercise from Martin and her arts department colleagues. Mortifyingly, the big screen featured a message from her department: “Please use social media to tell the world you’re having a great time #pilotevent.”

In the stuttering early days of the vaccination programme we were promised a ‘vaccine bonus’. Other industries have received it — and good for them. As a GAA lover, I’m very happy that 40,000 will be able to attend the All-Ireland Finals at Croke Park. I’m elated that pubs and restaurants have finally been allowed to reopen. I’m delighted to be able to get a haircut. But where’s the vaccine bonus for music festivals, for theatres, for indoor gigs, for nightclubs, for the night-time economy?

A fortnight ago, Fine Gael’s Twitter account bragged that Ireland had overtaken the UK in terms of the proportion of the adult population that has been fully vaccinated. Micheál Martin was only too happy to boast about it too. But why has the timid Taoiseach and his cabinet failed to hear the pleas of a sector that has seen tens of thousands of people out of work and, in many cases, forced to move to the UK where life truly is returning to normal?

This Government is more than happy to use the arts and culture when it suits them, but their mishandling of an entire sector and the mainly young people who both work in it and support it has been shameful.

John Meagher