| 13.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Let us play: how live music has been left behind in the great reopening

While outdoor concerts with audiences of thousands are being staged in Belfast, frustrated performers and venues in the Republic are asking how much longer they will have to wait

Revellers enjoy a dance event at Féile an Phobail in west Belfast. Photo by Kevin Scott/ Belfast Telegraph Expand
Last days of summer: Catherine Martin&rsquo;s culture department is expected to publish a roadmap on live events at the end of the month Expand
Socially distanced fans at the James Vincent McMorrow gig in the Iveagh Gardens, Dublin in June. Photo by Mark Condren Expand

Close

Revellers enjoy a dance event at Féile an Phobail in west Belfast. Photo by Kevin Scott/ Belfast Telegraph

Revellers enjoy a dance event at Féile an Phobail in west Belfast. Photo by Kevin Scott/ Belfast Telegraph

Last days of summer: Catherine Martin&rsquo;s culture department is expected to publish a roadmap on live events at the end of the month

Last days of summer: Catherine Martin’s culture department is expected to publish a roadmap on live events at the end of the month

Socially distanced fans at the James Vincent McMorrow gig in the Iveagh Gardens, Dublin in June. Photo by Mark Condren

Socially distanced fans at the James Vincent McMorrow gig in the Iveagh Gardens, Dublin in June. Photo by Mark Condren

/

Revellers enjoy a dance event at Féile an Phobail in west Belfast. Photo by Kevin Scott/ Belfast Telegraph

John Meagher Twitter Email

It was a reminder of past times and a glimpse of normality. And, for Shane Dunne, it was nothing short of surreal.

A well-known figure in the Irish live music business thanks to his annual Indiependence music festival near Mitchelstown, Co Cork, and his work as a concert promoter with MCD, Dunne was in the crowd at the big Tom Jones show in Belfast on Tuesday.

“It was almost like Covid never happened,” he says. “Thousands of people at an open-air gig in the middle of the city. It felt like I’d been transported back to 2019. Part of me felt great happiness and joy — being at a gig and watching an 81-year-old who still has it — but then there’s the realisation that on this side of the Border, nothing like it is happening.”

Related topics

More On Catherine Martin

Most Watched

Privacy