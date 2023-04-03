| 8.2°C Dublin

Leonardo DiCaprio gives evidence in Fugees rapper Michel’s money-laundering case

Pras Michel is accused of funnelling money from a fugitive Malaysian financer through straw donors to Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.

By Ashraf Khalil, Associated Press

Movie star Leonardo DiCaprio has given evidence in US federal court as part of a trial involving international money laundering, bribery and a prominent rap artist.

Prakazrel “Pras” Michel — a founding member of 1990s hip-hop group The Fugees — is accused of funnelling money from a fugitive Malaysian financer through straw donors to Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.

