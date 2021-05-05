Leigh-Anne Pinnock says she is on ‘cloud nine’ following pregnancy announcement

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has said she is “on cloud nine” after revealing she is pregnant.

The Little Mix star, 29, revealed on Tuesday she is expecting a baby with her footballer fiance Andre Gray.

She announced the news by posting a series of images on social media of herself cradling her baby bump.

Pinnock told BBC Radio 1 she is “in shock” about the news, adding: “But it’s the most incredible thing ever so I’m just on cloud nine. It’s just mad.”

Discussing the photos, she said: “Would you expect anything less?

“I’m so extra. It needed to be extra.

“And it had to be green as well.”

Pinnock and Watford player Gray announced their engagement last year as they celebrated four years together.

She appeared on BBC Radio 1 alongside her Little Mix bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards.

Thirlwall said the band had “the most fun we’ve ever had on a video shoot” while making the video for their single Confetti.

The video shows the band playing male versions of themselves.

Thirlwall said: “It was a two-day shoot, one day as Little Mix and one day as Little… whatever you’d want to name it.

“It was something that we’ve wanted to do for such a long time.

“It took about six, seven hours getting prosthetics done for it, so we really went all in.

“The budget was there, hun, we really delivered.”

