Legendary singer-songwriter Pete St John has died aged 90.

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to the artist, best known for writing songs including The Fields of Athenry and The Rare Ould Times.

The traditional music legend died peacefully at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin earlier today.

Mr Higgins said Dublin-born St John had a rare gift and his passing will be met with sadness nationwide.

He said the singer was a friend of his and his wife Sabina.

“It is hard to imagine a world where songs like The Rare Ould Times did not exist and in his work Pete has left us with songs that not only defined his own career, but those of many other musicians and indeed all of us as a people,” Mr Higgins added.

“People throughout Ireland and beyond will have been saddened to hear today of the death of Pete St John.

“Pete had the rare gift of being able to write songs that while new and original creations, immediately assumed a timeless quality and central place in all our lives.

“We will all miss this lovely engaged caring man, none more than who had the privilege of knowing him as an indomitable source of inspiration and song.”

Mr Higgins sent his condolences to Mr St John’s sons Kieron and Brian Mooney, and all his family and friends.

The singer was born Peter Mooney in Dublin in 1932. He spent many years in the US before returning home in the 1970s.

His songs were renowned for exploring how Ireland had changed over the years.

His work was recorded by many artists including The Dubliners, Paddy Reilly, and Mary Black.