Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and Jermaine Dupri to star at Essence Festival

The four-day event in New Orleans will celebrate hip-hop music and black culture.

Singer Lauryn Hill will be one of the star names at the Essence Festival in New Orleans (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

By Chevel Johnson Rodrigue, Associated Press

Hip-hop will take centre stage at this summer’s Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans as the event commemorates the 50th anniversary of the genre with performances by Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and Jermaine Dupri.

Rap artist Doug E Fresh will curate special performances by other soon-to-be announced hip-hop pioneers, while Hill will mark the 25th anniversary of her five-time Grammy-winning album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill.

