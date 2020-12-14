Late Late Toy Show’s Noah wrote Rock Is The Best Medicine to bring energy to sick Covid patients

Young rocker Noah Rafferty was a hit on this years The Late Late Toy Show after performing his own song Rock Is The Best Medicine

Noah Rafferty, who appeared on The Late Late Toy Show, said he created his song Rock Is The Best Medicine to help people during Covid and give them “some energy”.

The 10-year-old from Louth warmed the hearts of the nation with his confidence and enthusiasm on this year's Toy Show, so much so that his rock song has been turned into a single.

The song was released on iTunes today with all proceeds going to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Speaking to Oliver Callan on RTÉ Radio One, Noah said it’s a “dream come true”.

"Oh my god, I am absolutely chuffed, I didn’t believe I could make it this far and it’s a dream come true for me,” he said.

However, the Louth native assured Oliver that he hasn’t been going “too mad” and he has tried “to stay grounded during this”.

He added that his schoolmates haven’t been jealous but have been supporting him through his journey.

When asked where he gets his enthusiasm and confidence from, Noah said: “Well, how I stay up so long is lots and lots of sour worms and the confidence, I think I was just born with that.”

On his single, Noah said he hopes the music video will be released soon to accompany it, but that he and his team have been too busy to release it as of yet.

“I’m giving all the profits to Make-A-Wish and it’s released on iTunes today,” he said.

“There’s going to be a music video it might be coming out in a few days, we’ve just had so much going on and we can’t fit it all in one day.”

He added that the song came to him during Covid, as he wanted to bring happiness to those who were sick and bring a bit of energy into their lives.

"It came from Covid because there was so much commotion going on and there were so many sick people,” he said.

"I just wanted to give some energy. So I created that song and I think it’s really helping.”

During Noah’s stint on The Late Late Toy Show, the young rocker was presented with a guitar signed by U2’s The Edge.

However, the 10-year-old said he barely trusts himself with it as it is such a prized possession.

"(The guitar) is actually upstairs, I’m not letting anyone go near it I don’t even trust myself with it,” he laughed.

Online Editors