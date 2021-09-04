Late Late Show’s special tribute to Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan who would have turned 50 on Monday

The Late Late Show paid a special tribute to Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan last night ahead of what would have been her 50th birthday.

Emma Langford, Kellie Lewis, the Irish Chamber Orchestra and The Lineup Choir performed a musical tribute to the rock icon including the bands classic hits ‘Dreams’ and ‘Zombie’.

Ryan Tubridy was joined by the musician’s mother Eileen along with Dolores’ long-time Cranberries bandmate Fergal Lawler to remember the Limerick woman.

The Cranberries will host a livestream on Facebook on Monday, September 6 at 7pm to commemorate what would have been the singer’s 50th birthday.

In a post last night, they said: “To all ours fans and followers, please join us for a livestream on Facebook on Monday next at 7pm (GMT) to commemorate what would have been Dolores’ 50th birthday, as well as releasing some exciting new content.

“We will be chatting about the songs and about how and why they remind us of Dolores, and we will be taking questions as well.

“So please let us have them via our social pages and we will answer as many as possible during the livestream. Looking forward to connecting with you all to remember our sister in music, Dolores, on a very special day,” they said.

Nobody will ever replace Dolores, and nobody should try to - it felt special though for these two Limerick singers to pay tribute to a woman who blazed a trail in her unique way.



A total honour to join @ICOrchestra and the Line Up Choir on tonight's #LateLateShow tribute â¤ pic.twitter.com/TKhjJllCa9 — Emma Langford (@ELangfordMusic) September 3, 2021

Songwriter Emma Langford shared a touching tribute online after her performance on the show, she said: “Nobody will ever replace Dolores, and nobody should try to - it felt special though for these two Limerick singers to pay tribute to a woman who blazed a trail in her unique way.

Last night’s Late Late Show was the first to welcome all guests in person, as well as a small studio audience, since the Covid-19 pandemic began.