Larry Gogan’s 12 grandchildren carry on tradition by playing first Christmas song on 2FM

The radio legend traditionally played the first Christmas song every year on 2FM. Photo: RTE/PA Wire

In tribute to the legendary radio DJ Larry Gogan, his 12 grandchildren played the first Christmas song of the year on 2FM.

His grandchildren continued his tradition by officially launching Christmas on RTÉ 2FM on December 1 by playing the first festive tune on Breakfast with Doireann and Eoghan.

Every year, Larry would pick a different song but he had his favourites that he would often repeat. The radio legend died in January of this year, aged 85, and this year, his relatives picked a very fitting song as they all deeply miss their grandad - All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey.

Speaking on their show today, Doireann and Eoghan recalled hearing the news while they were live on air.

Eoghan said: “The whole building was shook when Larry passed away. He was a good age but he kind of hard this spritely energy about him the whole time while also being like your grandad.

“He was always there. Everyone in this game has got a bit of an ego, and you’ve got to back yourself but Larry he always had words of encouragement. He would always give you some confidence.”

Larry’s twelve grandchildren - David, Holly, Jodie, Nickie, Georgia, Noah, Jamie, Ben, Isaac, Poppy, Zoey and Seb gave a gorgeous introduction to the song they picked for their grandad.

Speaking a line each, they said: “December 1st was always a very special day for our granddad Larry.

“For weeks before he would get the same question from everyone, every year- what song are you starting Christmas with this year?

“It could be Do They Know it’s Christmas by Band Aid or Fairytale of New York, or even Last Christmas by Wham.

“This year, sadly, Larry is no longer with us, and we miss him loads. So to mark this day we have chosen a Christmas song for him.

“This year's first Christmas song on 2FM is All I want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey.

“Happy Christmas Larry!”

After the song was played presenters Doireann and Eoghan were very emotional, as texts flocked in from their listeners who were feeling the same.

“Consider the Christmas period officially started. The late great Larry Gogan, we miss you, we love you,” said Eoghan.

“There’s a lot of people emotional in the building today and we got a bit emotional too.”

One listener texted in: “Ah lads, sitting in the car outside my son's school with tears streaming down my face listening to Larry’s grandchildren what a fabulous way to commemorate a wonderful man who made us all excited on this day every year they did him proud, rest in peace Larry we miss you.

While another wrote: “I’m 6ft 2 and 19 stone and I’ve got hands like shovels, I’m a truck driver and I’m bawling. Merry Christmas Larry, legends never die.”

When announcing that Larry’s grandchildren would play the first Christmas song for the station, Paul Russell, Deputy Head of 2FM said: “Larry loved the excitement around the first Christmas play every year. He loved the fact that listeners used to stop and ask him who was getting the nod this year.

“It's great to have his grandchildren stepping in for him. And it's going to be a very special moment for everyone who knew Larry.”

Larry Gogan, known as 'the man with the golden voice' is the subject of this week’s episode of Cloch Le Carn.

RTÉ look back at his extraordinary life and career through the eyes of those who knew him best on Tuesday at 7 pm on RTÉ One.

Cloch Le Carn, the popular Irish language series, looks back at the lives of some of the Irish greats that we have lost in the past year.

This three-part series remembers the lives and outstanding contributions that Jack Charlton, Brendan Bowyer, and Larry Gogan made to Irish life.

Online Editors