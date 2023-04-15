| 12.2°C Dublin

Lana Del Rey has best-selling vinyl album of 2023 so far

New Order claimed three of the top spots in this year’s vinyl single charts.

Lana Del Rey has the best-selling vinyl album of 2023 so far, the Official Charts Company has said (Danny Lawson/PA) Expand

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Lana Del Rey has the best-selling vinyl album of 2023 so far, the Official Charts Company has said.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has already earned the 37-year-old American singer a sixth number one record in the UK charts and the fastest-selling LP to date this year.

