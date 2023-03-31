| 11°C Dublin

Lana Del Rey equals Arctic Monkeys and Radiohead with sixth number one album

Ed Sheeran has debuted his new single Eyes Closed at number one, his fourteenth chart-topper.

Lana Del Rey (Danny Lawson/PA) Expand

Lana Del Rey (Danny Lawson/PA)

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Lana Del Rey has drawn level with other acts like Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead and Blur to secure a sixth number one album, the Official Charts Company said.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has become the fastest-selling LP of 2023 so far and makes Del Rey the female solo artist with the fifth-most number one albums.

