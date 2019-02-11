Entertainment Music

Wednesday 13 February 2019

Lady Gaga’s Shallow performance at the Grammys became the night’s hottest meme

The performance of the song from A Star Is Born was one of the ceremony’s stand-out moments.

Lady Gaga performs Shallow at the Grammys (Matt Sayles/AP)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

Lady Gaga may have claimed three awards at the Grammys but her biggest achievement was surely becoming the night’s biggest meme.

Gaga’s intense performance of Shallow – the breakout song from the movie A Star Is Born which earned her two Grammys on the night – ended with the star bent double over her microphone stand, staring into the camera.

And it was a moment that clearly resonated with fans watching at home.

Some felt a deep emotional connection with the image.

Or perhaps it was just a representation of a standard Friday night.

Gaga co-star Bradley Cooper won best pop duo/group performance for Shallow, which also bagged best song written for visual media.

And Gaga also took home best pop solo performance for Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?).

Cooper, who also directed A Star Is Born, was unable to perform alongside Gaga at the ceremony because he was in London attending the Baftas – where Gaga was also a winner for best original music.

Press Association

