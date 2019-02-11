Lady Gaga may have claimed three awards at the Grammys but her biggest achievement was surely becoming the night’s biggest meme.

Lady Gaga’s Shallow performance at the Grammys became the night’s hottest meme

Gaga’s intense performance of Shallow – the breakout song from the movie A Star Is Born which earned her two Grammys on the night – ended with the star bent double over her microphone stand, staring into the camera.

And it was a moment that clearly resonated with fans watching at home.

What my food sees when I check on them in the oven #Grammys pic.twitter.com/jWzozNUVLJ — Akafi Ali (@AkafiAli) February 11, 2019

Me peaking out my window to see if the snow came #grammys pic.twitter.com/OUKWaGy76M — DHK (@drewknottss) February 11, 2019

Trying to look at the profile picture of someone on private who adds you on Instagram #Grammys pic.twitter.com/9lrH8ypiBA — Individual - Not the 1 (@MikeJBruno) February 11, 2019

Some felt a deep emotional connection with the image.

Me when the restaurant is cash only #grammys pic.twitter.com/BXF11lgxw1 — Andy Kenareki (@AndyKenareki) February 11, 2019

Anyone: *talks shit about Lady Gaga*



Me: pic.twitter.com/q902GhPyGS — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 11, 2019

Or perhaps it was just a representation of a standard Friday night.

Me when the bar has last call 30 mins before 2am. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/49KbH1BjT5 — Andy Kenareki (@AndyKenareki) February 11, 2019

Gaga co-star Bradley Cooper won best pop duo/group performance for Shallow, which also bagged best song written for visual media.

And Gaga also took home best pop solo performance for Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?).

Cooper, who also directed A Star Is Born, was unable to perform alongside Gaga at the ceremony because he was in London attending the Baftas – where Gaga was also a winner for best original music.

Press Association