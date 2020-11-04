Lady Gaga tells fellow Americans their votes ‘will be counted and will matter’

Lady Gaga has told her fellow Americans every one of their votes “will be counted and will matter” as the nation awaits the results of the election.

The singer, real name Stefani Germanotta, posted a message to her Twitter followers as America awaited the outcome in a handful of battleground states.

While some mail-in ballots continue to be counted, President Donald Trump has said he will go to the Supreme Court to get vote counting stopped and thwart Democratic contender Joe Biden.

Every single vote in this country matters, will be counted and will matter! It is the emblem of our democracy! I have so much faith in the human spirit! Weâve got this America! Sending EVERYONE A BIG HUG! — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 4, 2020

Gaga, who has endorsed Mr Biden, sent a message of support to her 82.4 million followers.

She said: “Every single vote in this country matters, will be counted and will matter! It is the emblem of our democracy!

“I have so much faith in the human spirit! We’ve got this America! Sending EVERYONE A BIG HUG!”

Before the polls closed, Gaga appeared at a rally in Pittsburgh for Mr Biden.

Kind of terribly sad how close this election was. After this year and especially this summer it shouldâve been a landslide. I donât get it. Truly. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 4, 2020

Pop star Demi Lovato lamented how the race for the White House had narrowed despite a number of previous polls pointing towards a Democratic victory.

She told her 55.5 million Twitter followers: “Kind of terribly sad how close this election was. After this year and especially this summer it should’ve been a landslide. I don’t get it. Truly.”

Singer John Legend performed at a rally in Philadelphia on Monday night, where he also backed Mr Biden.

At the Philadelphia rally, Mr Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, also spoke on stage.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what heâs done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

A significant number of celebrities have been vocal in their support for Mr Biden, but rapper Lil Wayne came out in support of Mr Trump.

He shared a picture of himself on Twitter with the president last week, writing: “Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Other celebrities who have previously voiced support for Mr Trump include musician Kid Rock and actors Kirstie Alley, Jon Voight and James Woods.

PA Media