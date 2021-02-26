Lady Gaga says she is ‘praying’ for the return of her dogs after armed robbery

Lady Gaga has said she is “praying” for the return of her dogs, who were stolen during an armed robbery.

The US singer’s dog walker was shot on Wednesday night in Hollywood, Los Angeles as her two French bulldogs were taken.

Lady Gaga is offering a 500,000 dollar (£350,000) reward for their return.

On Friday, she wrote on Instagram: “My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago.

“My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness.

“I will pay $500,000 for their safe return.”

She shared the message alongside a number of photos of the dogs.

She also praised her dog walker, adding: “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family.

“You’re forever a hero.”

Fischer tried to fight them off and was shot by one of the men wielding a semi-automatic handgun, according to police.

