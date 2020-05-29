Lady Gaga on life during the pandemic: We must roll with the punches

The release of Lady Gaga’s new album was rescheduled because of the pandemic (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Lady Gaga has said she is “rolling with the punches” during the pandemic.

The singer is releasing her new album, Chromatica, which features guest spots from Sir Elton John and Ariana Grande.

The 34-year-old told The Graham Norton Show: “I am so excited, I’ve been making it for two-and-a-half years.”

Asked if it was strange to be launching the album, which was originally set for release earlier in the year but rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic, she said: “It’s not odd. What is odd is being in the middle of a global pandemic.

“It is the way it is, and we don’t always get to have things go the way that we see them in life,” she told the BBC One chat show.

“I’ve always had instilled in me that life can, and will, get very hard, so it’s very important to roll with the punches and deal with it.”

The show also features screen stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Josh Gad and Michaela Coel, as well as singer Niall Horan.

Former One Direction singer Horan said he is cleaning, baking and relaxing in lockdown.

He told Norton: “At the beginning I was putting a lot of pressure on my myself to write and then I thought ‘Just take your time and if you don’t feel like it, don’t do it’.

“I have done bits and pieces so when I do get back into a studio, I am ready to go, but for the most part I have been cleaning, baking, reading and sitting in the sunshine. Apart from that, I’m not doing much.”

– The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One at 10.45pm on Friday, and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

