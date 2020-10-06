Lady Gaga leads nominations at the MTV EMAs

Lady Gaga leads the way at the MTV Europe Music Awards with seven nominations, just ahead of BTS and Justin Bieber.

The pop star, 34, secured nods such as best artist, best pop and best video for her duet with Ariana Grande on Rain On Me.

In August, she had an impressive night at MTV’s Video Music Awards, winning five major gongs including artist and song of the year.

Gaga also received the first MTV Tricon Award, in recognition of her achievements in music, fashion and acting.

Korean boyband BTS and Bieber each received five nods, in categories such as biggest fans and best pop.

Dua Lipa is nominated four times including for best artist and best song for Don’t Start Now.

Also returning to the event are local honours, covering the US, Canada and the UK and Ireland.

In the UK and Ireland category, Harry Styles, Lipa, rapper Dave, Little Mix and Stormzy will fight it out.

Other British acts up for gongs include Liam Gallagher, Calvin Harris, Coldplay and The 1975.

This year’s event includes three new categories: best Latin, video for good and best virtual live.

It will air across two hours on MTV globally on Sunday November 8.

Fans can cast their votes online now, with voting open until November 2.

Details on performers and presenters will be announced soon.

More information at mtvema.com.

