Lady Gaga falls off stage while dancing with fan
Several fans posted video of the fall and Gaga’s return to the stage on social media.
Lady Gaga is recovering after falling off the stage while dancing with a fan at a concert.
During her Las Vegas show on Thursday night, the pop star invited a fan onstage who picked her up and lost balance.
Both plunged to the floor as a result.
Moments after the fall, Gaga was back onstage with the fan and told him: “You promise me you’re not gonna be sad about that, right?”
He responded: “I promise.”
Several fans posted video of the fall and Gaga’s return to the stage on social media.
After the show Gaga posted Instagram photos of herself in a bath, writing: “Post show routine: ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20, then compression suit packed with ice packs for 20.”
PA Media