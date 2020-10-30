Lady Gaga dons infamous meat dress as she delivers election message to fans

Lady Gaga has brought back her infamous meat dress for a video encouraging people to vote in the forthcoming US election.

The pop star, 34, wears some of the most recognisable outfits from her 15-year career in the clip shared with her 82.3 million Twitter followers on Friday.

These included the meat dress from the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, a blue bodysuit from her Poker Face music video and a mirrored disco ball dress from her Monster Ball tour.

Made by Argentine fashion designer Franc Fernandez, Gaga’s original meat dress was constructed from raw flank steak and came complete with wedge ankle boots and a matching meaty headpiece. She has since performed live wearing faux-meat versions of the dress.

Addressing her fans in the video, the singer said: “Let’s be real, you know who I voted for.

“But believe me and listen to me now, even if you disagree with me, your vote still matters to the world.”

She continued: “I’ve never been shy to make my voice heard. I’ve said a lot of things in a lot of different ways, wearing a lot of different outfits, make-up, hats.

“I may have seemed to shift and change, but one thing that has never changed is my voice and what I believe. My voice will be heard this election. Will yours?”

Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness pic.twitter.com/3cYeStflOH — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 27, 2020

So far stars including Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift and Mel Brooks have backed Joe Biden in the election race.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jennifer Lopez are also among those supporting the Democrat’s White House bid.

British singer and actor Harry Styles, who is not eligible to vote in the forthcoming election, also threw his support behind the 77-year-old this month.

Gaga shared a video of herself voting early this week.

Captioned, Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness, the singer was seen strutting to drop off her postal ballot to the sound of Babylon from her recent Chromatica album.

PA Media