Kylie postpones Dublin and Belfast shows due to illness

Kylie Minogue has announced that her Irish gigs have been postponed.

The singer has been forced to postpone tonight's concert in Dublin, and tomorrow's show in Belfast, due to illness.

She Tweeted:

"I’m so sorry to let you know that I can’t do tonight’s Dublin or tomorrow’s Belfast shows.

"I’ve been trying everything possible to be well enough to perform for you but a throat infection has led to vocal strain."

In a second Tweet she said:

"I promise I’ll be back as soon as possible and at 100%. (The Guinness will be on me!) We’re working on rescheduling and more details will follow. I’m so, so sorry to let you down and thank you for your understanding."

Lovers 💚 I’m so sorry to let you know that I can’t do tonight’s Dublin or tomorrow’s Belfast shows.

I've been trying everything possible to be well enough to perform for you but a throat infection has led to vocal strain.

Kylie had been due to take her Golden Tour to Irish shores where she would be performing tonight in Dublin's 3Arena, before another show tomorrow in Belfast's SSE.

Her announcement comes just six hours before doors were due to open as part of the tour which kicked off in Newcastle on September 18 before going on to visit Nottingham, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Cardiff, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool, and Leeds.

Fans have Tweeted their disappointment at the news, but have wished the star well in her recovery.

This is not me complaining or throwing shade or anything...health is obviously super important. But I can't help but be, well, disappointed. I put my life on hold for this concert...but I guess these things happen

Rescheduled dates for the concert are still to be announced and the concert promoters apologised and asked ticket holders to keep their tickets in the meantime.

