Kylie Minogue thanks her family for ‘lifting her up’ on 52nd birthday

Kylie Minogue has taken a trip down memory lane on her 52nd birthday, by sharing two black and white photos of herself as a young girl.

The pop star, who celebrated the milestone on Thursday, said the kindness of her family lifted her up “every day”.

The Australian singer also marked her birthday by launching a rose wine carrying her name.

Sharing two childhood photos on Instagram, she said: “Thank you so much for your birthday messages.

“My wish is to send you all … so … much … love! Especially to my family, your love and kindness lifts me up each and every day.

“#Lovers, take care of each other. I love U!”

Her sister Dannii also shared her congratulations on Instagram, telling Kylie to “stay golden”.

Sharing a photo of them posing together, she said: “Happy birthday to my gorgeous big sister @kylieminogue. Thanks for all the fun times. Keep spreading joy, and stay golden.”

Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm was also among those sending their best wishes.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday Kylie! Have a wonderful day.”

Singer Natalie Imbruglia, Australian director Nash Edgerton and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini also posted messages online.

Minogue also marked the occasion by uploading a video to Instagram of herself relearning the dance moves to her famous Spinning Around music video.

She is currently recording a new album from her living room during lockdown.

PA Media