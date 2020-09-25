Kylie Minogue hopes to announce tour ‘as soon as she can do so’

Kylie Minogue has said she hopes to announce a tour as soon as possible (Ian West/PA)

Kylie Minogue has said she would love to go back on tour as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.

The 52-year-old pop superstar spent lockdown recording her upcoming album Disco.

In an interview with ITV News, Minogue said she missed being able to announce a tour to coincide with the album’s release, but urged fans to “watch this space”.

Watch this space - as soon as I could do so I would love to tour Kylie Minogue

She told the broadcaster: “I love touring. I mean, it’s strenuous and it’s difficult and you know, sure. I got to destroy myself a little bit more with every tour, but it’s the one place where … you have to be there to feel it.

“So I really am missing being able to announce a tour or even think when I might tour you know, especially having had Glastonbury last year, which was just, it just couldn’t have been bigger. So that’s a bit of a pipe dream at the moment.

“Watch this space – as soon as I could do so I would love to tour.”

Minogue also revealed some details about Disco, which will be her 15th studio album.

She said: “It’s a vibe of heading back to the dancefloor and that’s exactly what we’re not doing. So that makes me feel quite sad about that really.

“It’s a real state of affairs, but … I do believe enough that disco or dance or that kind of feeling is somewhere within us. Please stay there. Don’t make it solely dependent on physically (going) into a nightclub.”

Minogue’s new single Magic is out now, while Disco will arrive in November.

