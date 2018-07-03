Kylie Minogue cuddled up to her boyfriend Paul Solomons in a picture posted to the singer’s Instagram.

Kylie Minogue cuddles up to her boyfriend for Instagram snap in New York

Minogue, 50, was in New York with GQ magazine’s creative director, 43, who she has reportedly been dating since February.

On Monday the pair embraced in front of the New York City skyline in an image shared with the Spinning Around star’s 1.7 million followers.

I ❤️ NY A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on Jul 2, 2018 at 4:55pm PDT

The post was captioned: “I love NY.”

Last month Minogue spoke about turning 50.

In an interview with The Sun, she was asked if celebrating the milestone in May made her feel any different and said: “I do, do. It’s been looming.

“Yes, I’m more content. Some things have started to make sense. I mean, you accept it or you don’t. And I think the best way to accept it is with open arms.

“I say yes or no much quicker than I used to, which is probably good for everyone else as well.”

Minogue is one of the most successful artists of her generation and has so far celebrated 34 UK top 10 singles and sold more than 80 million songs around the world.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and underwent surgery and chemotherapy to beat the disease.

Doctors gave her the all-clear in 2006.

