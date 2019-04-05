Entertainment Music

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoy a ‘baecation’

The couple documented their holiday on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoyed a ‘baecation’ as they shared pictures from their latest holiday to Instagram (Ian West/PA)

By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoyed a “baecation” as they shared pictures from their latest holiday to Instagram.

Make-up mogul Kylie, 21, posted two snaps from her getaway with chart-topping rapper Scott, 27, with whom she shares one-year-old daughter Stormi.

baecation 🖤💦

One black-and-white image shows Kylie straddling Scott in a pool while taking a sip from a glass of wine.

The other shows the pair staring into each other’s eyes. Kylie captioned the post: “baecation.” Scott commented: “Wifey.”

Jenner’s older sister, the supermodel Kendall Jenner, commented: “Who took these pics? love a third wheel.”

Kylie replied: “Self timer baby.”

Kylie and Scott have reportedly been dating for two years and welcomed their first child together in February last year.

