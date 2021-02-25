KSI reveals goal he has set himself in music career

KSI has said he is aiming is to land a number one single.

The YouTube star has previously had five tracks in the top 10 of the Official Charts Company rankings but is yet to claim the top spot.

He told Laura Whitmore’s Castaway podcast it is “good to have goals”.

KSI added: “I want to get a number one single. I’ve tried that last year, didn’t get it.

“Was close with Lighter, but other songs are doing well.”

He is set to release his second album following his 2020 debut Dissimulation, which peaked at number two in the charts.

KSI began to release music after building up millions of subscribers on YouTube.

He told the podcast: “I just like making music. For me, money-wise, I’m good.

“I don’t need to make music for money. I’m in a very, very privileged situation.”

He labelled singer Anne-Marie, who he has previously collaborated with, as a “delight”.

“It’s so funny, we both have crazy laughs. It’s like we’re having a laugh-off every time we see each other,” he said.

Laura Whitmore’s Castaway podcast is available on Apple, Spotify and all major podcast platforms

PA Media