K-pop stars BTS announce ‘extended’ break

BTS have announced they are going on an “extended” break.

BTS have announced they are going on an “extended” break.

The K-pop superstars are taking time out to “recharge” and live more normal lives, their management Big Hit Entertainment said.

They posted a statement on Twitter, which said: “We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation.

“Today’s LOTTE DUTY FREE FAMILY CONCERT performance will make the last scheduled event before members prepare to take their vacations.

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기 휴가 알림 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/fV4Aw5UNY4 — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) August 11, 2019

“This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators.

“This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.”

The message went on: “During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways.

“Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off.

“BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have an continue to show them. Thank you.”

BTS – consisting of V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope – formed in Seoul, South Korea, in 2013, and have since become one of the world’s most popular bands.

Earlier this year, they became the first group from their country to score a UK number one album.

PA Media