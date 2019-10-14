South Korean pop star and actress Sulli has been found dead at her home south of Seoul.

K-pop star and actress Sulli, 25, found dead at her home

A report by Yonhap news agency said the 25-year-old was found on Monday afternoon.

The report said police have said there were no signs of foul play at her home in Seongnam.

Sulli’s legal name is Choi Jin-ri.

She debuted in 2009 as a member of the girl band “f(x)” and also acted in numerous television dramas and movies.

PA Media