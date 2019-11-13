K-pop girl group Blackpink reach YouTube milestone

Blackpink have become the first K-pop group to have a video earn more than a billion views on YouTube.

Blackpink have become the first K-pop group to have a video earn more than a billion views on YouTube.

The girl group – consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa – released Ddu-Du Ddu-Du in June 2018, topping the charts in their native South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore at the time.

In reaching the major YouTube milestone they join Psy as one of the only two K-pop acts to score over a billion views on a single video.

Psy’s 2012 viral hit Gangnam Style has nearly 3.5 billion views on the video platform.

Blackpink are at the forefront of the South Korean genre of pop music’s increasing global success, alongside acts like BTS and NCT.

The genre is defined by its combination of pop and rap music, and high-production music videos.

K-pop boy band BTS on the Graham Norton Show (Tom Haines/PA)

Artists such as Kanye West, Snoop Dogg and Akon have featured on K-pop songs.

Blackpink made history this year when they became the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella festival, with YouTube livestreaming the set on a screen at New York City’s Times Square.

They were also the big winners at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, taking home three awards, for group, music video and concert tour.

PA Media