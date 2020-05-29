Kiss guitarist Bob Kulick dies aged 70

Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Paul Stanley of Kiss on stage (Katja Ogrin/PA)

Tributes have been paid to Kiss guitarist Bob Kulick, following his death aged 70.

His younger brother, former Kiss member Bruce Kulick, confirmed the news on Friday.

He said in a post on Twitter: “I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick.

“His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated.

“Please respect the Kulick Family’s privacy during this sad time. RIP.”

He did not confirm the cause of death.

The Kiss Twitter account retweeted his post and wrote: “We are heartbroken. Our deepest condolences to the Kulick family in this difficult time.”

Kulick, from Brooklyn in New York, never became an official member of Kiss but appeared on four albums – Alive II, Unmasked, Killers and Creatures Of The Night.

In 1972 he auditioned to become the band’s lead guitarist and impressed then-members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss, but lost out to Ace Frehley.

He recorded and performed with Meatloaf, Diana Ross and Michael Bolton, and featured on Lou Reed’s acclaimed album Coney Island Baby.

Kulick also co-wrote and performed the SpongeBob SquarePants song Sweet Victory, which appeared in the 2001 episode Band Geeks, and became a fan favourite.

