Kings of Leon on course to top albums chart for sixth time

They last topped the chart in 2016.

Kings of Leon (Ian West/PA) Expand

By Tom Horton, PA

Kings of Leon are on course to land their sixth number one album in the UK with When You See Yourself.

The US rock band last topped the UK albums chart in 2016 with WALLS, which is an acronym for We Are Like Love Songs.

Their previous releases Mechanical Bull (2013), Come Around Sundown (2010), Only By The Night (2008) and Because Of The Times (2007) have also topped the charts.

(Lynne Cameron/PA) Expand

The Nashville four-piece – which consists of brothers Nathan, Caleb and Jared Followill and cousin Matthew – are currently outperforming the rest of the top five combined, according to the Official Charts Company.

Soul singer Gabrielle is second in the provisional rankings with her album Do It Again.

New wave band Japan are third with their album Quiet Life while Australian rock band DMA currently rank fourth with Live At Brixton, a recording of one of their performances in London.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, which was released last year, is fifth.

The final rankings will be revealed on Friday.

