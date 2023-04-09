| 13.4°C Dublin

Kimberley Walsh says Girls Aloud bandmates are ‘as tight as we’ve ever been’

The singer also revealed how the former members plan to mark the group’s 20th anniversary.

Kimberly Walsh (Ian West/PA) Expand

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Kimberley Walsh has said she and her former Girls Aloud bandmates are “as tight as we’ve ever been” following the death of Sarah Harding.

Harding, who was a member of the early Noughties girl band, died in 2021 at the age of 39 after revealing she had breast cancer which had spread to other parts of her body.

