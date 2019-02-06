Kim Kardashian shares sweet picture of daughter napping on Kanye’s head

Kim Kardashian West has shared an adorable photo of her daughter sleeping on dad Kanye West’s shoulders.

The black and white image posted on Instagram shows North, five, perched on the rapper’s shoulders with her head leaning on his.

“She was actually sleeping like this for a good 30 minutes,” the reality TV star told her 126 million followers on the site.

The superstar couple are also parents to three-year-old son Saint and daughter Chicago, who was born via a surrogate in January 2018.

They recently confirmed that they are expecting a fourth child – a boy – via a surrogate.

Press Association